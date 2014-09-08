Amazon Fire Phone price drastically cut in US, ahead of UK release

Amazon has just cut the price of its two-month-old Fire Phone to almost nothing, following an announcement that same smartphone would soon launch in the UK. Such a drastic price reduction indicates mediocre sales.

The company slashed the Fire Phone's price to 99 cents, from $199, for the 32-gigabyte version with a two-year contract, according to a press release published on 8 September. The 64-gigabyte version, which originally had a $299 price tag, will now cost $99. Amazon is known for not releasing specific sales data, so it's not immediatly clear how well-recieved the smartphone has been since launching earlier this summer.

Prior to launching the Fire Phone exclusively through carrier AT&T in July, Amazon introduced a set-top box for streaming video and a scanning wand for ordering goods from home. All of the hardware devices are meant to push Amazon Prime, an unlimited shipping membership that also offers streaming services and cloud storage, though their success hasn't been fully measured as of yet.

Amazon however must have felt the Fire Phone and Fire TV would do well overseas, because the company recently opened preorders for the set-top box in the UK and announced this morning that its Fire Phone would also be available in the UK from 30 September. The smartphone is available for pre-order now as an exclusive through carrier O2.

In Pocket-lint's review of the US version of Fire Phone, we described the device as average- looking with a couple nifty tricks either meant to sell you things or dazzle your eyes. But other than that, we said, it's nothing worth bragging about. The phone's OS has since updated however, with a bunch of needed tweaks.