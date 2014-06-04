  Amazon confirms 18 June event, 3D head-tracking phone expected after showing up in teaser video

Amazon has announced that it will hold an event, for what is expected to be the launch of its rumoured smartphone, on the 18 June in Seattle.

The company has opted to announce the event via a special page on its website that invites journalists, developers, and even customers to the event in the company's home town.

"Join Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos for our launch event" exclaimed the site alongside a picture of what looks to be a the back of a phone and a teasing video of people looking at the device while moving their heads.

The video, which shows a number of people bobbing their head around while looking at a device shown off screen actually appears in both a reflection of one of their glasses and just at the bottom of the frame around two-thirds of the way through the video. Judging from the video the new phone looks very much like the iPhone 5S from the top of the device.

Like the Amazon Fire tablets already available, the new phone, is expected to run a heavily customised version of Android.

That head movement is thought to be because the phone features several front facing cameras that track the users head movements and then display images on the screen in such a way that make what's on the screen appear to pop out in 3D.

BGR created a render of what it thought the phone might look like based on rumours

Those cameras will sit along the device's four corners and enable that highly-accurate 3D-gesture and eye-tracking technology. The upcoming phone will also apparently feature a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other rumoured Amazon smartphone specs have included a 4.7-inch display with 720p HD resolution and support for 3D, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, a highly customised or forked version of Android (similar to the operating system found on Amazon’s various Kindle Fire tablets), a novel interface with 3D effects, and a special data and content plan known as Prime Data.