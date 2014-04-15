  Amazon 3D hologram phone with six cameras and 4.7-inch screen allegedly revealed

The Amazon Phone, rumoured by the Wall Street Journal, has appeared in photos along with details on the 3D screen that uses multiple cameras to work.

According to BGR, the photographed handset is the Amazon Phone in a case shielding the technology so others can't steal the idea. It apparently uses four front-facing cameras to detect a user's face and changes the angle of the display to offer 3D. This means there should be no need for glasses or a parallax barrier like the HTC Evo 3D smartphone or Nintendo 3DS.

BGR has had a good track record with Amazon product reveals in the past, like Amazon Fire, so we're inclined to believe this is accurate.

Other specs revealed by its sources include a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM, a 4.7-inch display with 720p resolution and Amazon's version of the Android operating system. On top of the four front facing cameras there should be another front facing snapper of undisclosed capacity and a rear camera which will have a 13-megapixel sensor.

Amazon allegedly plans to use 3D as much as possible. Even the lockscreen is claimed to feature wallpapers that change perspective as the handset is moved, for a holographic effect. Icons on the homescreen should also have the 3D holographic effect and several main apps are supposed to be compatible too. For example moving the phone while in the maps app changes the perspective on the screen objects, says BGR.

Within Amazon's Store users should be able to browse items in 3D by moving the phone as if turning the object live in their hands.

The flagship Amazon phone is expected to launch in June, according to the Wall Street Journal, with a lower spec affordable version to follow at a later date, says BGR.