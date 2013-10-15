  Amazon smartphone: HTC partnered to make the elusive handset for 2014 release?

Amazon and HTC are working together on a line of smartphones that will help Amazon to better contend with Apple and Google, according to the latest report.

This is just one of those rumours that will not die, yet The Financial Times' notable reporter Tim Bradshaw is dredging it back up with some unnamed sources "familiar with the project" attached - supposedly giving the old story a new layer of credence.

The meat of the report is about three devices, one of which is currently at an advanced stage of development. It's expected to launch in 2014. None of this really matters, though, because one source also claimed Amazon might not even release the almost-finished device. It's not clear why Amazon is considering dumping the project.

Rumours about an Amazon-branded handset have persisted in recent years, but this latest report marks one of the first times that an actual manufacturer has been mentioned. Bradshaw compared the alleged Amazon and HTC partnership to Google and ASUS, which worked together to develop the popular Nexus 7.

However, let's not forget that HTC already tried the whole teaming-up thing earlier this year when it launched the Facebook Phone. Cheap hardware with Facebook deep-rooted into the Android OS proved not to be a big hit among consumers. Still, those unnamed sources think an Amazon-HTC duo is a much better strategy.

There's nothing to do but wait and see, at this point. Needless to say, we've contacted HTC and Amazon for a comment. We'll update if and when more concrete information becomes available.