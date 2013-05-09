  Amazon planning to release smartphone with 3D display?

We've already heard that Amazon plans to release a Kindle smartphone but new information makes us believe it will be more than just the typical piece of plastic we've come to know.

According to sources at The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is developing two smartphones and an audio-only streaming device as it expands past its Kindle E-readers and tablets. One of the smartphones is even said to have 3D technology.

The report says the 3D display will come on a high-end smartphone (specs haven't been detailed) where glasses won't be required. The display will use "retina-tracking" technology to make items appear as if they're floating above the screen and there is even the possibility users will be able to control content with their eyes - similar to Samsung's botched approach on TouchWiz. The Wall Street Journal hasn't provided details on pricing or availability, but says it is indeed being worked on at Amazon's Lab126 facility in Cupertino, California. Features for the other smartphone hasn't been detailed.

Furthermore the notion that Amazon will release a set-top box, featuring its wide variety of media content has once again been repeated but word of a "audiostreaming device" is new. We presume it is set to take on Apple's iPod touch and other MP3 devices. It could even support Amazon's rumoured radio feature.

Some of the mentioned products are said to be released in the "coming months", while others could be shelved as Amazon continues its experimental testing.