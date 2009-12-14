  Kindle iPhone app rolls out to 60 more countries

Amazon has announced that its Kindle for iPhone app is now available from the Apple App Store in more than 60 additional countries, including the UK.



Boasting Whispersync tech that saves and syncs a user's bookmarks across their Kindle devices and Kindle for PC, the app also lets users browse and purchase ebooks and add and view notes and highlights.



"We are excited to make the Kindle for iPhone App available to iPhone and iPod touch users in more than 60 countries, allowing them to access the vast selection of the most popular books, all available wirelessly from the Kindle Store", said Ian Freed, vice president, Amazon Kindle.



"The Kindle for iPhone App is the perfect companion for customers who own a Kindle or Kindle DX, and a great way for customers around the world to download and read books even if they don’t yet have a Kindle".



Amazon has also revealed its Kindle desktop software is due for the Mac platform "in the coming months", as is a Kindle for Blackberry app.



The Kindle App is available for free from the App Store on iPhone and iPod touch via the iTunes App Store.