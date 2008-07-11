Alcatel OT-S520 launches for £14.99
Alcatel has introduced their latest handset designed to "entice first time phone users" with the launch of their slim-line candybar camera handset, the OT-S520.
Available exclusively to Woolworths, the OT-S520 boasts a VGA camera that can be used as a webcam, and a 1.8-inch colour screen for £14.99, in what the company are calling "an affordable yet capable alternative to many basic entry level phones".
11mm thick, the S520 offers 400 hours of standby time, with up to 10 hours talk time, MP3 ringtones, 2MB memory, 800 phone number entries and conference calling.
On Virgin Via Woolies, the device is available now for the aforementioned 15 quids.
UPDATE: Pricing info in original press release was incorrect - this handset is actually on sale for £19.99. Apologies for any confusion/inconvenience.
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- HTC drops existing handset prices before launch of HTC U12 and U12+
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for April 2018
- Exclusive deal: Get the Huawei P20 Pro for £49 a month and NOTHING upfront
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review: If small is your all
- Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments