Alcatel OT-S520 launches for £14.99

Alcatel has introduced their latest handset designed to "entice first time phone users" with the launch of their slim-line candybar camera handset, the OT-S520.

Available exclusively to Woolworths, the OT-S520 boasts a VGA camera that can be used as a webcam, and a 1.8-inch colour screen for £14.99, in what the company are calling "an affordable yet capable alternative to many basic entry level phones".

11mm thick, the S520 offers 400 hours of standby time, with up to 10 hours talk time, MP3 ringtones, 2MB memory, 800 phone number entries and conference calling.

On Virgin Via Woolies, the device is available now for the aforementioned 15 quids.

UPDATE: Pricing info in original press release was incorrect - this handset is actually on sale for £19.99. Apologies for any confusion/inconvenience.