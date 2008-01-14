Alcatel launches OT-E227 clamshell phone

Alcatel has launched the OT-E227, that's exclusive to Orange on a pre-pay basis for an "amazing" £9.99 when purchased with £10 top-up credit.

The new dual-band clamshell is available in three colours: Fuchsia (apparently this season's "must-have" colour with the added trendiness of stars print), glossy black and metallic rosé.

With a 1.5-inch TFT 65K colour screen, 325 hours’ standby battery life, 10 hours’ talk time, weighing in at 70g, Alcatel describe the phone as a "great basic handset for first time mobile users".

Offering a simple alternative to more complicated mobiles currently on offer, the OT-E227 fits into the fashion side of Alactel's range with a highly tactile, smooth finish, matte silver edging and a hidden LED light on the phone's casing to alert to incoming calls and texts.