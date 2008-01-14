  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Alcatel phone news

Alcatel launches OT-E227 clamshell phone

|
1/3  
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Alcatel has launched the OT-E227, that's exclusive to Orange on a pre-pay basis for an "amazing" £9.99 when purchased with £10 top-up credit.

The new dual-band clamshell is available in three colours: Fuchsia (apparently this season's "must-have" colour with the added trendiness of stars print), glossy black and metallic rosé.

With a 1.5-inch TFT 65K colour screen, 325 hours’ standby battery life, 10 hours’ talk time, weighing in at 70g, Alcatel describe the phone as a "great basic handset for first time mobile users".

Offering a simple alternative to more complicated mobiles currently on offer, the OT-E227 fits into the fashion side of Alactel's range with a highly tactile, smooth finish, matte silver edging and a hidden LED light on the phone's casing to alert to incoming calls and texts.

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Motorola Moto Z3 Play initial review: Ain't nuthin' but a Z thang
  3. These Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders don't show an in-display fingerprint sensor
  4. Three's 5G ambitions include massive customer capacity and a move into 5G domestic broadband
  5. Motorola Moto Z3 Play vs Z2 Play vs Z2 Force: What’s the difference?
  1. Moto Z3 Play uprates Moto Mod phone with 6-inch screen
  2. BlackBerry Key2 full spec list revealed, Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM and much more
  3. What is Memoji? Apple's new Animoji explained
  4. EE is looking for customers to test the UK’s first 5G trial in London
  5. Lenovo Z5 'all-screen' smartphone isn't 'all-screen' after all. Yep, there's a notch.
Comments