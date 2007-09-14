  1. Home
Alcatel OT-C707 floral fashion clamshell for Tesco Mobile

Alcatel Mobile Phones has unveiled its latest multimedia clamshell handset in its "fashion gallery" collection, the OT-C707.

Also available in chic black, the handset boasts multimedia attributes including an MP3 player, MPEG4 player as well as karaoke compatibility - all for £59.97.

Claiming excellent sound quality and battery life, this model has dedicated cover keys allowing you to scroll through music tracks and navigate your phone while the blue LED light keeps you informed of your phone activity.

The handset also offers an in-built webcam, 1GB microSD card, video player, photo-burst recorder and VGA camera, as well as high-speed USB port and cable.

The OT-C707’s fashion-inspired floral front has been designed especially for Tesco Mobile by Alcatel and will be sold exclusively in selected Tesco stores and on www.tesco.com across the UK from October 2007.

