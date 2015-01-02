Alcatel OneTouch PIXI 3 lets you choose between Android, Windows Phone, or Firefox OS

Alcatel OneTouch is getting ready to show off a new smartphone at CES 2015. It's not your average phone, however. It's compatible with three different operating systems.

Called the Alcatel OneTouch PIXI 3, it's the latest generation of the PIXI smartphone line. Alcatel has announced the upcoming phone works with Android, Windows Phone, and Firefox OS, and it'll come in four different sizes (3.5-inch, 4 inch, 4.5-inch, and 5 inch). The company hasn't shed any light on how the phone works, nor has it provided any hardware specs, but all shall be revealed next week in Las Vegas.

It doesn't seem like the PIXI 3 is the new Palm phone that Alcatel was supposedly developing. According to WebOS Nation, HP recently sold the Palm trademark to Nicolas Zibell, the president of Alcatel OneTouch Americas. If you go to Palm.com right now, a new site appears with the slogan "smart move". Alcatel's slogan is also "smart move", so many have begun to wonder if Palm will re-enter the smartphone game.

Although Alcatel is staying quiet in general when it comes to the Palm trademark, the company has revealed most models of the PIXI 3 will support 4G LTE (the 3.5-inch model will offer a 3G data connection), as well as a simple way to achieve "cross-device integration" with PCs.