Alcatel OneTouch announces octa-core Hero 2 smartphone, POP 2 handsets and Hero 8 tablet

Alcatel OneTouch has announced a new line of mobiles and tablets from the IFA trade show in Berlin. The Hero 2, POP 2 and Hero 8 have all been revealed.

The Hero 2 is Alcatel OneTouch's flagship smartphone featuring a 4G LTE enabled 2GHz octa-core MediaTek 6592 chip and 6-inch 1080 x 1920 TFT display with Dragontrail glass and an oleophobic coating. On the rear is a 13.1-megapixel autofocus camera and on the front is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The Hero 2 comes with 16GB storage and supports microSD up to 32GB. It also comes with a 3,100mAh battery for 500 hours on stand-by, according to Alcatel OneTouch. It also comes with a stylus.

The OneTouch POP 2 family of phones are a colorful bunch coming in white, yellow, pink, blue, green and purple. The handset sports a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 410 processor with 4G LTE connectivity. There are 4.5-inch and 5-inch display options.

There's also a POP 8S LTE tablet with 5-megapixel camera.

The Alcatel OneTouch Hero 8 tablet is an 8-inch slate with a 1920 x 1200 resolution display running an octa-core MediaTek LTE capable processor backed by 2GB of RAM. It sports 16GB storage as well as 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras.

The Hero 2 and Onetouch Hero 8 will be available this month. Pricing has not been announced.

