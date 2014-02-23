  1. Home
Alcatel OneTouch Idol 2 and Idol 2 Mini come in separate 3G and 4G flavours

Alcatel has unveiled two, slim mid-range Android handsets on the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, with both coming in 3G and 4G variants.

The 3G-enabled Alcatel OneTouch Idol 2 has a 5-inch 960 x 540 IPS display, a 7.3mm waistline and 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It will sport an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video recording capability and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. HD Audio is listed, as well as NFC and optional dual-SIM tech. It comes with Androi 4.2 from the box, but will get Android 4.4 KitKat via an over-the-air update in the future.

The 4G versions, dubbed OneTouch Idol 2 S, swaps some of the spec for faster data connectivity. It has a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, just a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera, no dual-SIM capability and is a fraction of a millimetre thicker (at 7.4mm). However, the screen gets a boost, to 1280 x 720, and it comes with Android 4.3 from the box, with 4.4 coming later.

Alcatel's smaller 3G-only device, the OneTouch Idol 2 Mini, has a 4.5-inch 960 x 540 IPS display, is 7.9mm thick, has a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, and sports 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras rear and front. It comes with Android 4.3 and can be bought with dual-SIM capability.

The 4G version, Alcatel OneTouch Idol 2 Mini S, is identical in all ways apart from a chunkier waistline, at 8.5mm, added NFC tech and that LTE support.

The phones will be available in a wide variety of colours, with some versions coming in hot pink and chocolate as well as slate (grey) and white. We still await pricing and availability.

