  Alcatel OneTouch Pop Fit combines wearable fitness tracker with smartphone

Alcatel has revealed a small smartphone that is aimed at those who run or spend a lot of time in the gym. The Acatel OneTouch Pop Fit combines the build and features of a phone, but with the wearable nature of a fitness tracker.

It's not the most well specified of devices, favouring hardware that's more fun and functional than flagship. It comes with a tiny 2.8-inch 320 x 240 resolution display, dual-core 1GHz processor and a 2-megapixel camera. But if you consider that it's more an iPod nano rival with phone capabilities as an added extra, it actually stacks up well.

Headphones by audio specialist JBL are supplied and a transparent flip cover is also included. It has sensitive keys for easy control when on the move. An armband is in the box too.

The Pop Fit weighs just 78g, so is light enough to run with comfortably. It comes with 32GB of internal storage. And as it runs Android, you can add apps such as Runkeeper to utilise the GPS functionality, and Spotify to expand your music library further.

An NFC version is also available.

Alcatel is yet to reveal when the OneTouch Pop Fit will be available and for how much, but when it is it will come in red, pink, slate (grey), turquoise and yellow.