Alcatel Onetouch Idol Ultra pictures and hands-on

Yep, it's another phone company that you probably weren't expecting to make a phone you might want to own, but nonetheless that's starting to be the theme and trend at Mobile World Congress.

Sitting at the top of a pile of new phones that all look very similar, the Alcatel Onetouch Idol Ultra is the company's new flagship phone and one that comes packed with stuff in a incredibly light, perhaps too light, casing.

alcatel onetouch idol ultra pictures and hands on image 3

The key information to take away here is that the Ultra has the same size screen os the Samsung Galaxy S 3, but in a chassis considerably smaller and thinner - it measures 6.45mm thick.

That screen is AMOLED too so you get a strong, vivid colour palette shining out at you when you stare into the digital world in front of you.

The screen dominates proceedings on the front, while the back comes with an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash and the ability to shoot 720p video at 30fps.

alcatel onetouch idol ultra pictures and hands on image 4

The phone is powered by a Dual-core 1.2GHz processor, although the company hasn't said who made it, and 1GB RAM with 16GB of storage. There is also the usual array of Bluetooth 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi and GPS. No word on NFC though. Somehow Alcatel has even managed to pack in an 1820 mAh battery.

One to look out for, although the Alcatel man who showed us the new phone wasn't sure when it would, or if it would, be coming to the UK.

