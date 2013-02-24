First Firefox OS handset launches in Europe this summer with the Alcatel One Touch Fire

Mozilla has detailed the consumer build of Firefox OS at its Mobile World Congress 2013 press event, with Alcatel, LG, and ZTE signing on as partners.

In 2013, Mozilla says, it plans to rollout Firefox OS to nine countries over a slew of carriers to kick things off.

This summer will be the first launch in Poland on carrier Deutsche Telekom. Mozilla has partnered with Alcatel to launch the lower-spec'd One Touch. It feature a 3.5-inch display, 1GHz processor, 3.2-megapixel rear-facing camera, 256MB of RAM, 512MB of storage, and SD card expansion.

ZTE's Open handset (no word on availability) features a 3.5-inch HVGA touchscreen display and Cortex A5 processor, built into a small form-factor.

Mozilla further detailed that Brazil, Colombia, Hungary, Mexico, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Spain and Venezuela are slated to get Mozilla Firefox handsets sometime in 2013, with 17 carriers partnering. The company is yet to announce specific information for each country or which devices they'll be picking up.

Mozilla let word slip during its press event that handset manufacturer Huawei would be launching a Firefox device at some point.

Lastly, Mozilla CEO Gary Kovacs announced the US would be graced with Firefox OS sometime in 2014.