Alcatel launches One Touch XTRA

Alcatel has launched a "dual function" mobile phone, the One Touch XTRA. But don't worry, the "dual function" aspect doesn't mean the handset is only capable of carrying out two different things simultaneously, it refers to the fact that it has got both a touchscreen and a QWERTY keyboard. See what they did there?

We'll be honest, the One Touch XTRA isn't exactly the highest spec touchscreen, but for less than £50 you can get yourself a mobile that is capable of emailing, instant messaging and also a bit of web browsing. Throw in MP3 functionality, a 2-megapixel camera with video and webcam capabilities, an FM radio, news and weather apps and you're looking at an entry level touchscreen mobile to rival the likes of the LG Cookie.

There's no 3G or Wi-Fi connectivity, which is understandable given the £49.99 price-tag, but it will connect to the EDGE for internet data. It's being branded as a social networking handset and Facebook and Twitter's mobile pages shouldn't pose it too much of a problem.

If the lack of 3G is an issue and you really like the look of Alcatel's mobiles you might want to wait a bit, a spokesperson did tell us that Alcatel will be releasing both a 3G handset and an Android device later this year.

Let's face it, if you're after a high powered smartphone then the One Touch XTRA definitely isn't for you. If you're looking to get a mobile that does more than call and text and you don't want to fork out too much, however, it definitely could be.

The Alcatel One Touch XTRA will be available exclusively at Orange, on a PAYG contract, for £49.99.