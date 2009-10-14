  Acer Liquid A1 Android handset announced

Acer has officially announced the Acer Liquid A1, the company's first Android handset and also the first Android device to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset.

It will come with version 1.6 (Donut) of Google's operating system and features an 800 x 480 WVGA capacitive touchscreen. It packs in all the normal connectivity with a full fat HSDPA internet experience boosted by the 1GHz processor.

It has an autofocus 5-megapixel camera around the back, which Acer claims is optimised for geotagging, with ISO and self-timer options. It comes in a choice of colours too - white, red and black.

Acer will also be offering their new Acer Sync service in the new phone, which they describe as keeping "one handed" (phones) and "two handed" (notebooks) devices in sync.

Other details are currently thin on the ground, but we'll update with more info when we have it.