Acer thrusts itself into the smartphone market
Acer assembled the world’s press at the Casa Batllo, Gaudi’s masterpiece on the Paseo de Gracia, Barcelona, to announce that they were taking the smartphone market by storm.
Confirming that 2009 would see (deep breath) eight Windows Mobile handsets launched, Acer teased that there was more to come, including other platforms. Despite showing off numerous devices, only four have been scantily detailed.
The first up is the Acer M900, a full-QWERTY slider, with a 3.8-inch WVGA touchscreen and 5-megapixel camera with flash. It features HSDPA and GPS as notable features, as well as a fingerprint scanner to keep your data secure.
The Acer F900 loses the keyboard preferring full-touch and downgrading the camera to 3.2-megapixels. The GPS, HSDPA/HSUPA and Wi-Fi connectivity are also present.
The X960, leaked earlier in the week, sees a 2.8-inch VGA touchscreen and five-way navigation button. You also get HSDPA, GPS, Wi-Fi and 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera with flash.
The Acer DX900 is aimed at those living in border regions or who travel widely, as it is a dual-SIM model, with Acer claiming it is the first to support both HSDPA and EDGE SIM cards. It features a 2.8-inch display, a 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera with flash and expandable memory.
We'll bring you more details of other handsets, regions and prices as soon as we know them.
