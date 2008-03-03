  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Acer phone news

Acer to acquire E-TEN

|
  Acer to acquire E-TEN
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Acer has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire E-TEN, the Taiwan-based manufacturer of smart handheld devices for around nine billion Taiwan dollars (roughly £145 million).

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both E-TEN and Acer and is subject to standard closing conditions, including obtaining approval from Shareholders Meetings and the Governmental Regulators.

Acer says the acquisition of E-TEN, expected to close during the third quarter of 2008, is "in line" with their expansion strategy and follows the recent acquisition of Gateway and Packard Bell.

E-TEN will help Acer, who currently offers a range of PDAs, to "explore and develop entirely new solutions for mobile communication".

"This strategic transaction is yet another important milestone in Acer's long history of innovation", said J.T. Wang, chairman of Acer.

"The acquisition of E-Ten increases Acer's global footprint by giving us a strong and highly credible presence in the mobility segment."

PopularIn Phones
  1. Motorola Moto Z3 Play initial review: Ain't nuthin' but a Z thang
  2. These Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders don't show an in-display fingerprint sensor
  3. Three's 5G ambitions include massive customer capacity and a move into 5G domestic broadband
  4. Motorola Moto Z3 Play vs Z2 Play vs Z2 Force: What’s the difference?
  5. Moto Z3 Play uprates Moto Mod phone with 6-inch screen
  1. BlackBerry Key2 full spec list revealed, Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM and much more
  2. What is Memoji? Apple's new Animoji explained
  3. EE is looking for customers to test the UK’s first 5G trial in London
  4. Lenovo Z5 'all-screen' smartphone isn't 'all-screen' after all. Yep, there's a notch.
  5. Can I get iOS 12 on my iPhone or iPad?
Comments