Battery boom: Acer Zest Plus phone crams in 5,000mAh for two-day life

It's not often we see an Acer phone - as most of them don't end up in the UK - but the just-announced Acer Zest Plus has got one really big thing going for it: a massive 5,000mAh battery capacity.

That's more capacious than even the likes of the Huawei Mate 8's 4,000mAh. Expect a day and a half of use from that beast, so this Acer could potentially power through to two full days' use. There's also fast charging for quick top-ups.

Thing is, at 9.75mm thick, the Zest Plus isn't exactly dinky in order to hold the battery within. Nor is it the most exciting or well-specified phone on the planet, with only an "HD" resolution 5.5-inch screen packed into its 154 x 77mm body. 

It does go all-out on the camera front, though, with a tri-focus approach to autofocus. There's laser focusing, phase-detection AF and contrast-detection AF all working together for the 13-megapixel rear camera.

It feels like a solid wedge in the hand, similar to some of the budget Motorola handsets as near examples. No snazzy fingerprint scanner or top-tier features to be found here, though, unlike the upcoming (rumoured) Moto G 2016.

We suspect that's all by the by, though, as we doubt the Zest Plus will ever show face in the UK. So battery fiends, you may just have to keep wishing.

