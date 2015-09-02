Acer Jade Primo Windows 10 phone turns into a PC when you attach a keyboard

Acer has showcased a new smartphone at IFA in Germany that will turn into a PC when you connect the accompanying keyboard that comes in the box.

The new "PC Phone" will be called the Jade Primo, and will use the new Microsoft Continuum feature in Microsoft's recently launched Windows 10 operating system to allow the device to change from being just a phone, to a laptop replacement once the keyboard is attached.

Although Acer is calling it a "PC Phone" the new device is really just utilising one of the new features of Windows 10 Phone. The new mobile focused OS is due out later this year.

Continuum is currently found in Windows 10 2-in-1 devices where users are expected to jump between laptop and tablet modes. The feature on the phone will enable smartphones running Microsoft's latest OS to basically turn into desktop PCs when connected to larger screens.

Microsoft has previously confirmed at its annual developer conference, BUILD, that the feature would be coming to phones.

The phone itself with come with a super AMOLED 5.5-inch screen, a 21 megapixel main camera, with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chat. It will be powered by Qualcomm's SnapDragon 808 processor rather than the new Intel Skylake m range of processors.

To turn it into a PC, you'll get a docking station and accessories like a keyboard and wireless mouse in the box.

Acer hasn't detailed when the new phone will launch or how much it will cost.