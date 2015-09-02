Acer Predator 6 is a high end smartphone aimed at gamers

During its pre-IFA press conference, Acer announced a new smartphone it is aiming squarely at gamers. High-end and powerful, the Acer Predator 6 has a 6-inch screen and deca-core MediaTek processor - that's 10-cores of power - and there is 4GB of RAM in order to play console-style games when on the move.

"This will dominate any mobile games you can throw at it," said an Acer spokesman on stage.

There's a 21-megapixel camera on the rear, four speakers and haptic feedback when held in portrait mode to help simulate joypad controls on the touchscreen.

Few other details have been released about the phone so far, but it joins a whole family of gaming products from Acer, all of which come under the Predator banner. The range even includes a new projector especially designed to play games on and display them on a screen or wall.

A Predator 8 tablet was announced earlier this year and the high-end smartphone has many of the same functionality. However, while that has plenty of competition from devices such as the Nvidia Shield Tablet, the phone could have an open field when it launches. The tablet will be available from September, so maybe the Predator 6 will follow soon after.

