Acer improves the Liquid Jade with brighter, faster Liquid Jade Z

Although it's not been long since the last Liquid Jade smartphone was released - Pocket-lint tested one back in November - the company has announced an upgrade, the Acer Liquid Jade Z.

The new Android LTE handset has a 5-inch HD IPS display, much like the currently available Liquid Jade, but now has 350 nits luminosity so is capable of better brightness.

Its processor has been improved too, now being a 64-bit quad-core 1.5GHz Mediatek processor. The phone is LTE (4G Cat 4) as well.

As before, the Liquid Jade Z is a very light device - only 120g - but employs Gorilla Glass 3 on the front to keep it robust. The new screen glass is 20 per cent thinner than before, so reduces weight and thickness. It is only 7.9mm thick.

Cameras on the jade Z are 13-megapixels for the rear and 5-megapixels on the front.

Acer is showing the phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where we hope to catch up with it. It will be available in selected territories in Europe, Middle East and Africa later this month and will cost from 199 euros (£144).

The company has also announced other Z-series phones prior to the trade show, a new Windows Phone handset and an updated smartband for fitness use.