  Acer announces entertainment-focused Liquid Z500 smartphone

Acer has announced a host of new products during its IFA 2014 press conference in Berlin, including the Acer Liquid Z500 smartphone that offers a focus on entertainment.

The Acer Liquid Z500 is all about the sound, featuring HD front-facing speakers with DTS Studio Sound to give the user "CD quality" music performance and "guaranteed immersive music everywhere".

The idea is that you won't need to carry around external speakers around with you if you have this device in your pocket as the smartphone is said to be powerful enough in the sound department to give music lovers and video fans a new sound experience.

In other areas, the Liquid Z500 has an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with f/2.0 aperture which Acer claims will deliver in low light situations but just in case, there is the Acer Bright Magic technology to enhance brightness and reduce noise at the same time.

The 8.65mm slim smartphone also features a 5-inch HD IPS display that comes with a 900:1 high contrast guarantee for you to see all your snaps and watch your videos.

Pricing details have yet to be announced but the Acer Liquid Z500 will be available in the UK from September in three colours comprising Titanium Black, Sandy Silver and Aquamarine Green.