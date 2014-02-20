  Acer Liquid E3 and Z4 smartphones announced for UK release

Acer has taken the wraps off its new smartphone range ahead of Mobile World Congress next week . Here's what to expect from the new Liquid E3 and Z4 handsets.

The Liquid E3 is a 4.7-inch HD IPS screened device housed in an 8.9mm-thin unibody. An as yet unnamed quad-core processor is powering the handset at 1.2GHz, backed by a rather poor 1GB of RAM. There are 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, the former featuring an f/1.8 lens with ultra-fast focus. The Liquid E3 comes with 4GB storage, Android 4.2.2 (KitKat coming soon) and the Acer Liquid UI.

The Acer Liquid Z4 is a 4-inch smartphone powered by a 1.3GHz processor. It features a 5-megapixel f/2.4 camera, Android 4.2.2 and has 4GB storage.

The Acer Liquid E3 will be on sale from April for €200 as a Three exclusive initially. The Acer Liquid Z4, also available from April, will cost €100 and come in essential white and titanic black.