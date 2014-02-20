  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Acer phone news

Acer Liquid E3 and Z4 smartphones announced for UK release

|
  Acer Liquid E3 and Z4 smartphones announced for UK release
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

Acer has taken the wraps off its new smartphone range ahead of Mobile World Congress next week . Here's what to expect from the new Liquid E3 and Z4 handsets.

The Liquid E3 is a 4.7-inch HD IPS screened device housed in an 8.9mm-thin unibody. An as yet unnamed quad-core processor is powering the handset at 1.2GHz, backed by a rather poor 1GB of RAM. There are 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, the former featuring an f/1.8 lens with ultra-fast focus. The Liquid E3 comes with 4GB storage, Android 4.2.2 (KitKat coming soon) and the Acer Liquid UI.

READ: Hands-on: Acer Liquid Z5 review

The Acer Liquid Z4 is a 4-inch smartphone powered by a 1.3GHz processor. It features a 5-megapixel f/2.4 camera, Android 4.2.2 and has 4GB storage.

The Acer Liquid E3 will be on sale from April for €200 as a Three exclusive initially. The Acer Liquid Z4, also available from April, will cost €100 and come in essential white and titanic black.

PopularIn Phones
iPhone XI (iPhone 11), iPhone XS or iPhone X2 specs, release date, news and rumours - also iPhone XS Plus!
Mystery HTC phone spotted in benchmark results
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals plus SIM-free price for August 2018
IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
What is Amazon Go, where is it, and how does it work?
Honor Play IFA 2018 launch event: Watch it right here
Comments