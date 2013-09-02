  Acer Liquid S2 6-inch phablet official and IFA-bound, able to record 4K video

Acer has officially announced its new phablet device ahead of an IFA unveiling later this week. The Acer Liquid S2 comes with a 6-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS display, 13-megapixel camera, and will be one of the first devices to unlock the 4K video recording capabilities of the 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor.

It is widely believed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, one of the Liquid S2's major competitors come release day, will have the same talent. The race will be on, therefore to get to market first in order to have a small window of exclusivity. Acer has revealed that its large-screen phone will be available from the end of October, but smart money is on Samsung's new flagship handset coming out before that date.

As well as 4K video abilities, the Liquid S2 features a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage, and 4G connectivity. Its battery is 3300mAh and the device will come with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean from the box.

Other connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC, with the latter meaning it will be able to double as a contactless payment device as well as share files and utilises other tap to connect features.

Measuring 166 x 86 x 8.99mm, it promises to be a bit of a beast and Pocket-lint will bring you more from IFA 2013 in Berlin. Pricing details will also be available closer to launch.