Acer holding off Windows Phone 8 handsets until Microsoft can build momentum

Acer has confirmed that it is interested in producing Windows Phone 8 handsets, but has concerns about committing to the platform at this time.

In an interview with Pocket-lint, Allen Burnes, EMEA vice-president for Acer smartphone, said that Acer liked Windows Phone 8 and the Microsoft ecosystem, but didn't yet see it as a safe bet.

"We want to be there, but as someone who is growing up in the industry, we have to take bets and right now we know that this works [Android]. For us, taking that [Windows Phone] bet is not the right decision this year," said Burnes, before going on to say that volume was more important.

"In the same way we're technically capable of deploying LTE, but we've saved that until the end of this year and rolling it into next year because it's all about volume for us right now."

But Burnes believes that it's down to Microsoft to sell its product and communicate the benefits of the system linking enterprise, smartphones and Xbox entertainment better. "Where we are is, like many in the industry: Microsoft, we can't build your brand for you," he said.

This is one of the challenges being faced by Nokia, about which Burnes said: "My view is that Nokia's issue is they have to build their brand as well as Microsoft's brand," before giving a nod to Nokia's potential. "They don't have access to Android, they'd be dangerous if they did."

Like many commentators, Burnes reflected on the importance of apps in modern smartphones. "We're seeing more and more development in the app space, but that has to move on. The fact that you have to pay for apps on Windows that you don't have to pay for on Android throws a lot of barriers up there."

"We're expecting Microsoft to do some more consumer-related advertising about its OS, I think as the pull comes, we'll deploy with the handsets because the OS is good."

The comments don't come as a huge surprise. We've heard the same message from developers in the past, saying that Windows Phone didn't yet have the scale to make it a platform worth investing in.