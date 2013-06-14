Acer Liquid ZX: Acer's incoming 3.5-inch Android smartphone

Acer's president of smartphone ST Liew has revealed to Pocket-lint that the company will soon be launching a 3.5-inch Android device, which we believe will launch as the Acer Liquid ZX.

"We believe that we will capture small-screen smartphone and large-screen smartphone," said Liew. "A lot of people have started abandoning 3.5 inch. No, we are going to persist on 3.5 inch and we are going to make a 3.5 inch suitable for a segment of people that treasure smaller screen devices."

The mention of "large screen" was in reference to the company's new phablet, the Acer Liquid S1, which measures in at 5.7-inches. Earlier in the interview when talking about industrial design, Liew had asked EMEA vice-president of smartphone Allen Burnes if he had "the ZX".

"I can't show you, Allen stopped me from showing it to you," said Liew with a chuckle, before telling us some of the plans anyway. "We are going to announce a 3.5-inch device pretty soon which is proud to be small."

Acer also told us that its emphasis for smartphones was on enabling the hardware and creating a user experience without over-engineering elements unnecessarily.

We don't have an exact date for launch other than "pretty soon", or any other specs, but Acer is certainly excited about its 3.5-inch handset.