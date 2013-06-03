  Acer Liquid S1: New 5.7-inch phablet announced at Computex

Acer has announced a new smartphone-come-tablet, the Acer Liquid S1, at Computex on Monday.

The new 5.7-inch "phablet", as it's called by the company, will come with a 5.7-inch HD 1280 x 720 resolution screen, be powered by a 1.5GHz processor and feature single or dual SIM card slots for those who travel, travel a lot.

Running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the Liquid S1 will start shipping in Q3 2013 in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Ukraine, Russia, UK and Germany, followed by Spain and Italy with a starting price of €349 (£298).

Other specs, aside from the usual array of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support include something Acer is calling "Studio Sound". It supposedly "delivers astonishing sound and an extra-wide stereo image".

On the software front the Liquid S1 will feature Acer's 2-way Live Screen app that lets users invite friends for temporary group sharing.

"The group administrator simply taps on a photo or note, and it will pop up on friends' mobile-device screens, enabling live interaction and sharing in real time. Friends can push photos or notes back for 2-way live sharing," the company explains.

Following Samsung's two apps on one screen lead, Acer has also introduced a new feature called the Acer Float User Interface. It allows several app windows to stay open so users can multitask without having to back out of one app to work on another.

"The press of a key brings up the Float Apps shortcut; apps on a translucent screen float over the function being used. It is easy to access or switch Float Apps anytime. These apps include camera, maps, calculator and notes. A Float Caller notification ensures that users will not be interrupted by incoming calls that take over the full screen. When a call comes in, the Float Caller mini-window pops up and the user can choose to take the call or reply with a quick message."

As standard with Acer products of late, the phablet will also come with AcerCloud Docs. The service, which is akin to Dropbox, allows users to access files remotely from their PC.