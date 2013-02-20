Acer Liquid E1 and Z2 official - European launch confirmed

Acer's Liquid E1 has been confirmed for European launch, while the as yet unannounced Liquid Z2 has also been revealed.

We first saw the Liquid E1 in January. The phone runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, uses a dual-core 1 GHz processor and features 1GB of RAM as well as a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel camera on the front.

The phone's display is a 960 x 540 4.5-inch screen. You also get 4GB of storage and a microSD card slot to expand things.

Acer wants the E1 to be a big multimedia experience. It uses an Android tweak called Float, which will stop any notifications from popping up while you are watching video. Sound is covered with a pair of DTS-capable speakers. Pricing on the E1 is still to be confirmed but it should cost around £170.

The Liquid Z2 - which from the look of it is already up for pre-order at Asda - is a more budget handset. It has a 3.5-inch HVGA screen, 1GHz dual-core processor, runs on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and should cost £89.99 when it eventually goes on sale.

The phones can ship with a choice of one or two Sim card slots. With the Z2 you can also choose to have either a 3-megapixel or 5-megapixel camera.

Pocket-lint will, of course, be at MWC and will post a hands-on with the new Acer handsets the moment we see them.