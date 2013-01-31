  Acer and Intel unveil Liquid C1 smartphone headed for South East Asia

Intel and Acer have joined hands to unveil the Liquid C1. The low-cost smartphone is headed to South East Asia to offer mobile phone access to more people through Intel's Lexington chip program.

The Lexington chip, unveiled at CES 2013, is low-cost and aimed at emerging markets. Most recently, the Lexington chip landed in Safaricom's Yolo that launched in Kenya last Friday, along with nine other handsets worldwide.

The Liquid C1 will first launch in Thailand for 9,990 baht ($335) during February. It will feature a 4.3-inch IPS LCD touch display, 8-megapixel camera, 0.3-megapixel front-camera, 4GB of storage, 2000mAH battery with 9 hours of promised life, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, and HSPA+ connectivity.

"Mobile is a major component of internet behaviour in Thailand and, often times, mobile phone is the primary or only device for internet access," said Intel's Accharas Ouysinprasert.

"By working closely with Acer, we are offering the market a powerful option, for a device that delivers a great user experience in terms of amazing battery life, rich graphics for casual gaming, advanced camera features, smooth web browsing and multi-tasking."

The Liquid C1 will move past Thailand into more areas in South East Asia as 2013 continues. There's nothing wrong with sensibly priced handsets, especially if you don't have the desire or finance to cough up for a premium phone.