Acer Liquid E1 announced, to be shown at Mobile World Congress

Acer has expanded its Liquid E range of Android smartphones with a mid-range model that doesn't look too shabby. The Acer Liquid E1 has been unveiled in China already and is expected to make its European debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February.

The Android 4.1 Jelly Bean handset has a 4.5-inch 960 x 540 touchscreen, dual-core 1GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and 5-megapixel rear camera. There's a 0.3-megapixel camera on the front for video calling.

It has 4GB of on-board storage with a microSD card slot, although there's no word yet on what size it is capable of going up to. It can record 720p video, but obviously can't play it back natively on the less than HD screen.

An in-built FM radio is one of the extra features, as is, interestingly, DTS audio support. And, because it's crammed with only low to mid-range spec, the 1,760mAh battery is quoted at lasting for up to 8 hours of talktime, 400 hours of standby.

Measurements are 132 x 68.5 x 9.9mm and it weighs 130g.

Pocket-lint will be at Mobile World Congress at the end of next month, where we'll get a chance to fiddle with the Acer Liquid E1. We'll let you know what we think of it then.