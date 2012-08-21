Acer unveils its Liquid Gallant smartphones complete with Ice Cream Sandwich and dual SIM

Acer has spilled the beans on two phones it will be showcasing at IFA this month. The Acer Liquid Gallant and Acer Liquid Gallant Duo are exactly the same beast, apart from the latter having dual-SIM capability.

The phones will run Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich and feature a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 resolution touch display. The camera is a 5-megapixel snapper with LED flash and Acer is keen to flag that it has the power button positioned on the back of the handset.

The reasoning behind this, apparently, is that it makes it easier to illuminate the screen when you take the device out of your pocket. We guess there’s a certain logic to it, in that your hand will be wrapped around the device thus putting your finger in close proximity to the button, but it wouldn’t be a number one priority for us.

Both phones are available in “gentle black” and “ceramic white”, while the Acer Liquid Gallant Duo’s dual-SIM credentials mean users can insert two SIMs into the handset and switch between two different phone numbers and tariffs simultaneously.

Both handsets will be demoed at Acer’s press event on 31 August at IFA in Berlin. Acer has already announced that the Liquid Gallant Duo will go on sale in September before being followed by the single-SIM version.

Do you like the idea of a dual-SIM smartphone? Let us know in the comments below...