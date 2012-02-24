Acer Liquid Glow Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone set for MWC

Acer, so often the forgotten player in team Android, has announced another handset that it will be showing off in Barcelona next week at Mobile World Congress - the Acer Liquid Glow.

There's no detailed spec sheet at present for the first Liquid handset since the Liquid Express was announced back in November, so we can't tell you what processor will be powering the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich action or what resolution the 3.7-inch display is.

What we do know is it has got a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash, panoramic image capture and touch focus, and NFC skills for Android Beam fun. We also know it will be coming in a range of "trendy colours" such as "Sakura Pink", "Alpine White", and "Cat's-eye Black" and that the display will be matched to the chassis "making each smartphone a unique fashion statement".

We'd already go wind of another Acer Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone that will be on show at the Spanish expo when the company revealed that its as-of-yet-unannounced Acer CloudMobile had won the iF design award 2012, in recognition of outstanding achievement in design.

Looking like being a big brother to the Liquid Glow, the CloudMobile is said to be packing a 4.3-inch HD display, Dolby sound, and is less than 10mm thick.

Pocket-lint will be out in Barcelona in full force to bring you all the MWC news from Sunday onwards so be sure to check the site for any more Acer announcements as well as all the other news and views from the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry.

The Acer Liquid Glow will hit the shops in summer 2012. Price details have still to be confirmed.

Update: We've now got the full low-down on the Liquid Glow and know that it has a Qualcomm 7227A 1GHz processor, a WVGA display, 1GB of storage and 512MB of RAM. It measures 117 x 58.5 x 11.5 mm and weighs 125g.