  Windows Phone Mango Acer Allegro launches in France with Fast Charge tech

Acer has launched the Acer Allegro in France, making it Acer's first foray into the the worlld of the Windows Phone 7 operating system.

Acer, on the whole, has been relatively quiet on the WP7 front, with just a nod to the Microsoft OS earlier in the year, where it made it clear it would be jumping on board.

However, the tech specs don't appear to be anything amazing, with Acer clearly going for the lower-end of the WP7 smartphone market.

The Acer Allegro measures 11.6 x 5.9 x 13mm and weighs in at 126g. There's an 3.6-inch WVGA (480x800) screen with a Qualcomm MSM8255 1GHz processor powering the device. You'll get an 8GB memory and a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash for your photos. There's also Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and a mass of sensors.

The most interesting aspect, however, is the introduction of Fast Charge technology, which apparently charges the device's 1300mAh battery 2.5 times faster than the its other tablets and phones.

The phone will be sold in mid-November for €299 in France and will be available in two colours: white and blue. Acer didn't say whether it would be coming to the UK or not when we asked. We will keep you posted.

Would you like this to come to the UK? Let us know below?