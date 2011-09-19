  Acer C6 Liquid Express spilled by Orange

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It's a brand spanking new Android Gingerbread handset from Acer that has slipped through the net virtually unnoticed - the Acer C6 Liquid Express.

And it's heading for Orange, with a coming soon page being added to the network's UK online store.

It's uncommon for a phone to slip straight into officialdom without a murmur, but the curious case of the Liquid Express seems to have done exactly that. Although we think the handset might be the E320 that had been doing the rumour rounds at the end of last week.

Whatever it is, it sounds like a decent mid-level device, with reports of a Qualcomm MSM Turbo 800MHz processor backing up the officially laid out spec of a 3.5-inch LCD capacitive screen, a 5-megapixel camera and Wi-Fi, 3G, FM and Bluetooth connectivity.

Measuring in at 13.4mm thick and weighing 135g - the Acer C6 Liquid Express will be available free on selected contracts.