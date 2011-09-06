Acer Liquid Mini Ferrari Edition for the true racing fan

Ferrari fans sit up, and pay attention. How do you show how much you love your favourite car brand? Why, you buy the Acer Liquid Mini Ferrari edition Android smartphone of course.

That’s right lovers of the prancing horse, you are now able to show your love by carrying around a bright red phone, in the same way you’ve been doing for the other Acer Ferrari branded gear over the last decade.

"The Liquid Mini Ferrari edition top and bottom dark chrome trims' convey a sophisticated yet dynamic look, while the faultless red cover with the historical and fascinating Ferrari shield will blow everybody’s mind. Stylish, compact and all in subtle curves, it has been crafted to perfectly nestle in your hand so that anything you do on your smartphone is perfectly performed," said the PR blurb from Acer, trying to convince you that the phone is a good idea.

But it’s not just the outside that has been Ferrari-fied: you’ll get special Ferrari engine ringtone, alarms and message alerts as well as exclusive preloaded wallpapers, pictures and videos.

On the phone specs side of things you’ll get Android 2.3, a 3.2-inch touchscreen display, a 5-megapixel camera and an 8GB microSD card provided in the box. Of course, you can read our full review of the original Liquid Mini right here.

The Liquid Mini Ferrari edition comes along with the exclusive Bluetooth headset.