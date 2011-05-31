  Acer Liquidmini revamped with summer colour refresh

Pocket-lint was rather taken with the new Acer Liquidmini lineup on launch; not only did they launch packing Android 2.3 along with DLNA compatibility and a 5-megapixel camera, but they were also very colourful and shiny.



And it's this colourful and shiny approach to the Liquidmini that has driven Acer to launch four new colours to the range.



Apparently, according to the press release, Cherry, lagoon, pearl and steel are the colours which "evoke summer, vacation and the longing for relax and have fun with friends." These new colours add to the existing colour range of jet silver, royal blue, piano black, lime green and light pink.



The budget-friendly handset is also pretty portable, with dimensions of 110.4 x 57.5 x 13 mm, with a 3.2-inch HVGA display, and weighing just 109g. It's also ideal for those into social networking as there's the SocialJogger 2.0 app which now integrates Flickr and Plurk on top of Facebook and Twitter in a single feed, on top of the Acer 4.2 user interface.

All colours are available now.