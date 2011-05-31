  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Acer phone news

Acer Liquidmini revamped with summer colour refresh

|
  Acer Liquidmini revamped with summer colour refresh
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Pocket-lint was rather taken with the new Acer Liquidmini lineup on launch; not only did they launch packing Android 2.3 along with DLNA compatibility and a 5-megapixel camera, but they were also very colourful and shiny.

And it's this colourful and shiny approach to the Liquidmini that has driven Acer to launch four new colours to the range.

Apparently, according to the press release, Cherry, lagoon, pearl and steel are the colours which "evoke summer, vacation and the longing for relax and have fun with friends." These new colours add to the existing colour range of jet silver, royal blue, piano black, lime green and light pink.

The budget-friendly handset is also pretty portable, with dimensions of 110.4 x 57.5 x 13 mm, with a 3.2-inch HVGA display, and weighing just 109g. It's also ideal for those into social networking as there's the SocialJogger 2.0 app which now integrates Flickr and Plurk on top of Facebook and Twitter in a single feed, on top of the Acer 4.2 user interface.

All colours are available now.

PopularIn Phones
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, news and rumours
Samsung says S10 won't be its first 5G phone, foldable phone is coming
JBL Tuner is the portable radio for the Bluetooth generation
Here's the Huawei Mate 20 Lite in all its leaked glory
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price and pre-order info: Check out the latest Note 9 deals
Leaked Motorola P30 renders show notch is not going away
Comments