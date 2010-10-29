Acer Liquid Metal: The latest heavyweight Froyo handset

Acer has brought its latest Android offering to the table - the Acer Liquid Metal - which promises not only a slick new look, but web browsing that is up to 10 times faster than previous Liquid models.

The Acer Liquid Metal is packing Froyo, with a new Acer designed UI - Breeze - over the top. Breeze was developed to "manage applications even more easily". With Breeze your info is on show even when your phone is locked. You can also customise your homescreen and personalise app launching processes.

In terms of hardware, we're looking at a Qualcomm 7230 800 MHz processor, with Wi-Fi n connectivity and 14.4Mbps HSDPA.

The 3.6-inch screen is multi-touch friendly, and there are LED signals on the top of the device which tell you if you've had a missed call, you need to charge the battery, or you've received a new message.

The camera is a 5-megapixel one with autofocus, image stabilisation, face-recognition, and an LED flash and it is also capable of shooting HD 720p videos at 30fps.

The Liquid Metal is also boasting Dolby Surround technology and you can also make use of EQ profiles and Dynamic Bass Boost.

Finally, there's DLNA/UPnP compatibility built-in as well, so you should have no problems hooking it up to your home network.

The Liquid Metal will be available in two colours - silver and brown - and will cost you £299. The brown version will be available first from mid November with the silver arriving in early December.