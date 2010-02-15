  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Acer phone news

Acer beTouch E110 hands-on

|
1/9  
PHOTOS: Acer beTouch E110 hands-on

The entry-point for Android with Acer is the beTouch E110. This dinky little chap comes with Android 1.5 and a 2.8-inch QVGA screen.

You get the normal HSDPA connectivity, but it lacks the full plethora of connectivity, so you don't get Wi-Fi, but you do get GPS and Bluetooth.

You also get a 3.5mm jack, which will please those who want to use the E110 for music and you can update the minimal memory using a microSD card.

Acer have done some customisation to the interface so this isn't raw Android, instead you get a multi-screen homepage, with a pop-up menu offering.

It isn't the prettiest of phones, but it will likely give you a dose of that Android love without stinging your pocket too much. It will be available in March 2010.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  2. LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of this week's launch
  3. Apple iPhone SE 2 renders surface showing notch Face ID
  4. 45GB data, 5000 minutes and unlimited texts for £18 a month
  5. HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  1. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for May 2018
  2. OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
  3. The best Galaxy S9 deals for May 2018
  4. The best iPhone X deals for May 2018
  5. When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?

Comments