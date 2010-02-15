Acer beTouch E110 hands-on

The entry-point for Android with Acer is the beTouch E110. This dinky little chap comes with Android 1.5 and a 2.8-inch QVGA screen.

You get the normal HSDPA connectivity, but it lacks the full plethora of connectivity, so you don't get Wi-Fi, but you do get GPS and Bluetooth.

You also get a 3.5mm jack, which will please those who want to use the E110 for music and you can update the minimal memory using a microSD card.

Acer have done some customisation to the interface so this isn't raw Android, instead you get a multi-screen homepage, with a pop-up menu offering.

It isn't the prettiest of phones, but it will likely give you a dose of that Android love without stinging your pocket too much. It will be available in March 2010.