Acer updates Liquid to Liquid e

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Acer has revealed an update to its Liquid handset - the "Liquid e". Despite sharing a name with a recreational drug, the device might offer a worthy upgrade to people who weren't entirely convinced by the first edition of the phone.

For starters, it comes with Android 2.1 pre-installed. That brings plenty of goodies - voice search, Google Goggles, an improved mapping application and a visual refresh for the UI. Acer has then added in support for five homescreens, a quick contacts option, extra live wallpapers, a revamped keyboard layout and an updated version of the Android browser which adds HTML5 support, double-tap zooming and geolocation support.

The Liquid e has a 3.5-inch touchscreen, Qualcomm 768MHz processor, 5-megapixel camera, headphone jack, b/g Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0, MicroSD slot and about 5 hours of talk-time battery life, or 400 hours of standby time.

UPDATE: We've just spoken to the chaps at the Acer booth who confirmed that you can get your fix of Liquid e from 2 April. Existing Liquid owners will see a roll-out of Android 2.1 "a few" months later.

