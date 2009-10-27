Mobiado Grand 350 Pioneer meteorite-toting mobile announced

Mobiado has announced the launch of another luxury handset - this one, a little like the special edition Motorola Aura we saw recently - with a space twist.



With the new handset, the Grand 350 Pioneer, Mobiado is paying homage to NASA's Pioneer 10 spacecraft and it boasts the "compelling beauty of meteorite".



The Pioneer 10 was the first spacecraft to travel through the asteroid belt, and in case it was intercepted by extraterrestrial beings, got the famous pictorial message known as the Pioneer Plaque, a variation of which decorates the phone.



The battery cover is made from Gibeon meteorite, a 4 billion-year old meteorite discovered in 1836, the rest of the phone is made from "spacecraft aluminium" while the buttons are sapphire crystal and stainless steel.



The 350 Pioneer will be sold unlocked and offers quad-band GSM/EGSM, 3.5G, HSPDA, and Wi-Fi. It also gets a 3.2-megapixel camera, integrated GPS, 2.36-inch display Bluetooth and microUSB connectivity.



Just 37 Grand 350 Pioneers will be made, meaning the price is no doubt due to be astronomical.