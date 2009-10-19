  Wolfram Alpha iPhone app launches

Following the news we brought you that Wolfram Alpha had announced the release of its Webservice API, the computational knowledge engine's own-brand iPhone app has now been launched.



Pricey, as far as apps go, the software will cost customers $49 to download from the App Store, but looks to offer some fairly advanced funtionality.



"Drawing on 20+ years of development, 50,000+ built-in algorithms, and 10+ trillion pieces of continually updated and curated data, the Wolfram Alpha app is the ultimate replacement for almost any kind of calculator or reference book - and much more", says Wolfram Alpha.



The Wolfram Alpha team promises "expert-level answers to your specific freeform questions - complete with stunning, dynamically generated visualizations and tables, and richer and deeper information than you imagined possible".

Presumably those that don't want to pay can continue to use the iPhone-optimised version of the site for free.