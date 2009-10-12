  The Food Standards Agency offers "FSA Salt" iPhone app

In an attempt to make salt content counting sexy, the Food Standards Agency has released "FSA Salt", a free app for the iPhone or iPod touch.



The app is designed to "help consumers plan, calculate and monitor their daily salt consumption when shopping and on the go".



As well as for owners of Apple's products, the salt calculator app is also accessible by other web-enabled mobiles at www.food.gov.uk/saltapp.



By entering the level of salt per 100 grams as stated on the food item's label, via a traffic light system, the app will tell users instantly if it's a healthy, low salt option or "something to be enjoyed only every once in a while".



There is also information on salt intake for children and iPhone and iPod touch users can shake the phone for tips on how to reduce their salt level.