Donut rolling out to US MyTouch users
T-Mobile's US branch has put out a press release that gives details of the rollout of Donut to owners of the G1 and the myTouch 3G - the latter of which is known in the UK as the HTC Magic. The company says that it's accelerated the rollout of the update after reports that the device would wipe after calling 911.
The update includes an improved Android market, a rolling-together of the camera, camcorder and gallery interfaces, an updated voice search app, and better search experience from the home screen. It also fixes bugs and improves the general performance of the device.
T-Mobile US users will be getting it "in the coming days", and T-Mo "strongly encourages" you to install it. Over in the UK, there's no sign of the update but the company's UK branch has promised us an update on the situation shortly. We'll keep you informed as soon as we hear anything.
