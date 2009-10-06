Sony Ericsson T715 gets integrated Twitter app on 3

3, no stranger to Twitter-friendly phones, has announced it is to offer a special version of the Sony Ericsson T715, featuring an integrated Twitter application that is available only on its network.



The integrated Twitter application gives users one click access to their Twitter page, where users can read, reply and search for Tweets, upload photos via Twitpic and view profiles.



The T715 on 3 also features an integrated Facebook application, as well as a YouTube uploader pre-loaded on to the device, Windows Live Messenger and free Skype to Skype calls.



The slider gets a 2.2-inch screen and a 3.2-megapixel camera. It's available in galaxy silver, rouge pink and petrous grey and is available in 3 Stores from now on costing £99 on PAYG or free on the £15 Texter tariff.