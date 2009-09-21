  1. Home
Oktoberfest: There's an app for that too

It's Europe's biggest beer festival with some 6 million people descending to Munich to drink beer and dance to an um-pah band playing their stuff, but that doesn't mean you can't get an "App for that".

This year, the organisers have gone hi-tech with the launch of not one, but multiple iPhone apps to help you get the most out of the annual event.

The official selection of apps include the Oktoberfest.de 5-in-1 Oktoberfest-assistant, the Oktoberfest.de Dictionary, the Oktoberfest.de Ordering Assistant and more intriguingly the Oktoberfest.de Blood-Alcohol-Calculator that lets you know if you've drunk a little too much.

If you count the unofficial apps there are 15 in total spanning everything from games where you have to find beer, to survival guides of Munich.

The festival, which has been running since 1810 is on now until the first Sunday in October.

