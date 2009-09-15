Archos teases with a flash of their "phone tablet"

As Archos are prone to do, they today teased assembled journalists with a slide featuring a forthcoming "phone tablet".

It will feature a 4.3-inch 854 x 480 pixel display, making it one of the highest resolution devices available.

Other specs remain to be seen, with the company bidding farewell and looking forward to CES in Las Vegas in 2010.

So I guess we'll have all the details early next year, but based on the range of technology packed into the Archos 5 just released, it could be a hot little number.

UPDATE: Archos have kindly filled us in on the rest of the public details, confirming that it will be an Android device, featuring HSDPA and a 1GHz processor and that it should be hitting markets in Q1 2010.