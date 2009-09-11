  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Ralph Lauren offers design-your-own Rugby shirt iPhone app

|
1/2  
Ralph Lauren offers design-your-own Rugby shirt iPhone app
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

Ralph Lauren has launched an iPhone app that lets American consumers design their own unique rugby shirt on their handset, and then order the garment to be made up for them.

The "Rugby App" follows the previous release of the Ralph Lauren Collection App, seeing the fashion house embrace Apple's iPhone platform apparently as a way of connecting with younger consumers.

"This unique app will enable consumers to make their own Rugby directly from their iPhone and iPod touch. Consumers can customize with patches, share and order their own Rugby styles within the app", says the company.

In addition, users can upload photos of themselves into the app to see what the shirt will look like on them, or use standard model bodies instead. Designs can then be shared via Facebook Connect, email, or within the online "Rugby Gallery".

The Rugby App is available for free from the App Store, via iTunes.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments