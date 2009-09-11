Ralph Lauren offers design-your-own Rugby shirt iPhone app

Ralph Lauren has launched an iPhone app that lets American consumers design their own unique rugby shirt on their handset, and then order the garment to be made up for them.

The "Rugby App" follows the previous release of the Ralph Lauren Collection App, seeing the fashion house embrace Apple's iPhone platform apparently as a way of connecting with younger consumers.

"This unique app will enable consumers to make their own Rugby directly from their iPhone and iPod touch. Consumers can customize with patches, share and order their own Rugby styles within the app", says the company.

In addition, users can upload photos of themselves into the app to see what the shirt will look like on them, or use standard model bodies instead. Designs can then be shared via Facebook Connect, email, or within the online "Rugby Gallery".

The Rugby App is available for free from the App Store, via iTunes.