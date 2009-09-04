  AT and T reveals date for iPhone MMS in America

Following news of a lawsuit from a disgruntled consumer who thinks this announcement has been too long coming, AT&T has finally revealed when iPhone users in the US will be able to send multimedia messages.

Due before "fall", AT&T has named 25 September as the day that the new feature - announced back in June with the iPhone 3.0 OS and iPhone 3GS will finally go live.

AT&T says: "We know many of our iPhone customers are eager for an update on our rollout schedule for Multimedia Messaging Service. We’ve been working for the past several months to prepare our systems and network to ensure the best possible experience with MMS when it launches".

MMS will be enabled through a software update on that day. In a statement the official iPhone operator gushes:

"We know that iPhone users will embrace MMS. The unique capabilities and high usage of the iPhone’s multimedia capabilities required us to work on our network MMS architecture to carry the expected record volumes of MMS traffic and ensure an excellent experience from Day One".